Nashville Public Defenders hold rally for equality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, members of the The Metropolitan Public Defender’s Office in Nashville rallied for equality and changes in the judicial system.

Public defenders and community members marched to the Historic Courthouse as part of a nationwide day of solidarity involving public defender offices across the country.

Community member Leallison Whittinghill said, “as a mother of five black sons I thought it was really important, I thought it was really important that this generation – has to change.”

“We have to acknowledge that there is an issue …addressing black lives in the justice system. We have to talk about that – our justice system has racist roots.” said Martesha Johnson, Chief Public Defender for Metro Nashville’s Public Defender’s Office.

Once demonstrators arrived to the Historic Courthouse lawn, they knelt for almost nine minutes to honor the life of George Floyd and Public Defender Dumaka Shabazz addressed the crowd.

He cited systemic racism as the root of mass incarceration, and said unequal access to resources maintains the country’s prison pipeline.

He added that government leaders have been weary of rehabilitation for low-level offenders.

“When our leaders came together to say, ‘we want release for nonviolent, accused persons’ the court system turned a blind eye; some had the audacity to act like our clients would be safer in prison.”

Johnson also addressed the crowd saying, “remember that people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done or been accused of doing.”

Johnson told News 2 that education and generational wealth are two of the biggest disparities between the Black community and the rest of society.

“The way in which people cannot be released from jail unless they have the money or some other means to be released before their court date or before their trial date. [So] If they have to remain in custody – pretrial – then there is a higher likelihood they’ll enter a plea of guilty …that they will not exercise certain rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution.” said Johnson.