Williamson County Democratic Party calls for removal of county seal

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Democratic Party is calling for the retirement of the existing county seal due to the Confederate battle flag display inside the top-left of the seal.

“Standing up against racism is not a partisan issue and it’s not about erasing the past,” said Kelly Baker-Hefley, chair of the Democratic Party’s Executive Committee. “Our county seal should represent everyone. This is about creating unity and a more equitable Williamson County, particularly as we celebrate our nation’s Independence.”

The current seal was adopted in 1968 “at the height of the civil rights movement and reinforced our racial divides,” noted Baker-Hefley. It was designed by county historian Virginia Bowman and journalist James H. Armistead, according to the county’s website, and “features four quadrants representing the diversity of the county.”

The party’s Executive Committee also called on businesses throughout the county to support replacing the county seal and asked the County Mayor “to form a broad-based ‘reconciliation body’ to stimulate a new dialogue among residents about racial inequities and disadvantages in Williamson [County].”

Last month, county commissioners voted to create a task force to evaluate revisions to the current official government seal in the wake of racial protests across the country.

The county’s Democratic Party is calling for a complete retirement of the current seal and the immediate adoption of a seal “that is uniting and uplifting to all Williamson County residents.” They are also calling for the county to immediately refrain from using the current seal while a new one is being designed.

A Change.org petition calling for the seal’s removal has garnered nearly 8,000 signatures at the time of this writing.

