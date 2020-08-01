Student advocacy group pushes for confederate statue to be removed from Franklin Public Square

Nashville Protests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday, a group started by teens hosted a march and rally to push for a confederate statue in the middle of Franklin Public Square, to be moved to a museum.

“With other protests in the country, it’s kind of laid the groundwork and empowered us as students to stand up for the injustice we see,” said Nia Williamson, a 19-year-old founder of Students for Black Empowerment.

The group was started by 4 students who are all 18 and 19 years old. They say they would like to see the United Daughters of Confederacy move the statue to what they call a “more appropriate” location.

“Really it’s frustrating that the United Daughters of Confederacy still maintain that that should be the center of any town in America,” said Paxton Perry, also a founding member. “We shouldn’t have a monument in the center of town that is honoring… the issue of slavery.”

As the group of hundreds of teens and adults supporting their cause, there were a group of teens and adult surrounding the square who did not see why “Chip” needed to be moved.

“Just why?” asked Sam Oberhousen, a 16-year old demonstrator. “I don’t understand it.”
Oberhousen says he would like to see the statue stay where it is.

“I agree with Black Lives Matter,” Oberhousen explained. “[But] I don’t think they should remove the Chip statue. I just don’t. I just don’t see a reason for it.”

There is currently a petition on Change.org to remove the monument. As of Friday, it had more than 10,000 signatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories