Capitol demonstrators respond after learning Governor Bill Lee reportedly has no plans to meet with them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For over a month, demonstrators have camped at the State Capitol with a series of demands for elected leaders.

Those demands included the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Capitol, an end to militarized policing, and a meeting with Governor Bill Lee.

On Thursday, News 2’s CB Cotton inquired as to whether or not Governor Bill Lee plans to meet with demonstrators.

Lee’s Press Secretary replied saying, “No, he does not.”

News 2 shared the response with organizers of the ongoing demonstration; the response had no impact on the demonstrators’ plans to celebrate the birthday of Ida B. Wells at their campsite.

Organizers did comment on the news though.

“We will be reaching out to the Governor to see if we can gain a meeting with him and until he responds in writing to us, I think the door is still open,” said Reverend Venita Lewis.

Activist Justin Jones said, “We’re risking our freedom when we get arrested, to just try and get a man to come to the table and see our humanity. That’s all we’re asking him to do.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of community unrest across Middle Tennessee: