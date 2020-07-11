Protester with bullhorn falls down steps at State Capitol, will face charges

Tennessee Highway Patrol is securing the area around the Tennessee State Capitol from protests (Source: WKRN File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A protester at the State Capitol reportedly fell down a set of steps at the State Capitol on Saturday, as Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were confiscating his bullhorn and planning to take him into custody.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 12 p.m. Troopers claim the protester appeared to be under the influence and was using a bullhorn very close to a trooper’s face. A trooper took the bullhorn away from him and started to remove the bike rack barrier to take him into custody.

THP said that while they were removing the bike rack, the protester retreated while being pulled by another protester down the stairs where he fell, hitting his head.

The protester was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Activist Justin Jones on Twitter Saturday painted a different picture of the events, tweeting that the protester was pushed down the steps because “they said using a bullhorn was ‘disorderly conduct.'” Jones claims that the protester did not cross a barricade or violate the rules, and that when he fell he became unresponsive.

All those who’ve been messaging sentiments that “not all troopers are bad” turn a blind eye to the gang mentality of their group & the brutality endured for the past month. They’ve been consistently warned that their escalation would seriously harm or even kill someone.



THP said that they never once came into contact with any protester, and maintain that the protester fell as a result of being pulled down the steps by another protester.

Jones said that the protester “is beginning to respond slowly but has a broken jawbone.”

Once released from the hospital, the protester will face charges according to THP.

