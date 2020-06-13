THP securing Capitol Hill ahead of Saturday evening protest march

Tennessee Highway Patrol is securing the area around the Tennessee State Capitol ahead of protests at 5 p.m. (Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A few protesters remain on Capitol Hill on Saturday afternoon, having stayed the night at the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ despite warnings from Governor Bill Lee that it would not be tolerated.

NOW: A few protestors maintain the Capitol Hill #AutonomousZone in #Nashville. Many stayed the night here, now chanting songs at THP officers guarding the Capitol. No arrests have been made, despite @GovBillLee saying Friday that this would not be tolerated. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/fx9xPpiD0M — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) June 13, 2020

No arrests have been made so far. The remaining group have posted signs across the protester-renamed Ida B. Wells Plaza and wrote sayings such as ‘Justice for Breonna’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ in chalk on the walls surrounding the capitol. Tennessee Highway Patrol washed the chalk off the walls with a power washer Saturday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers moved protesters off the Capitol steps to secure the area. Another protest is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: THP troopers have moved everyone in the proclaimed Capitol Hill #AutonomousZone off of the Capitol steps. They tell me they are securing the area. Another #BlackLivesMatter #Nashville protest is set to begin at 5 p.m. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/RVDBSXxyQ3 — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) June 13, 2020

Organizers from several different social justice coalitions arrived at the Tennessee State Capitol on Friday to demand an end to police brutality and ask for social equality. Protesters who stayed through the night said they would not leave until they had a conversation with Governor Bill Lee.

At least 5,000 people are expected to march with groups such as Black Lives Matter Nashville on Saturday evening.

