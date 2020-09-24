127 arrests in Louisville amid demonstrations in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say they’ve made 127 arrests in Louisville, Kentucky, after protests over the grand jury’s decision not to indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A police statement early Thursday says some were arrested after damaging businesses and more were detained after jumping on city vehicles being used as barricades. Later, protesters who refused orders to disperse were arrested for curfew and unlawful assembly violations.

Police also said some businesses were looted early Thursday including two City Gear stores and a pawn shop. No further information was released about a suspect accused of shooting two officers while demonstrations were ongoing.

Police said one of them underwent surgery and both are expected to survive.