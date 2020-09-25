Nashville FOP demands apology over Facebook post from public defender about Breonna Taylor case

James Smallwood (pictured right), President of Nashville’s Fraternal Order of Police is demanding an apology from Chad Hindman (left), an attorney from the Nashville Public Defender’s Office over comments he made in a Facebook post following grand jury indictment announcements in the Breonna Taylor case. (Sources: Nashville Public Defender’s Office / Nashville FOP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A controversial, profanity-laced post by a member of the Nashville Public Defender’s Office is prompting comment from the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police and a demand for an apology.

Attorney Chad Hindman posted to Facebook his response to an announcement from a Kentucky grand jury yesterday that did not directly charge any officer in Breonna Taylor’s death.

In the now-deleted post, Hindman said, “I can’t begin to imagine the rationale that leads to this result. We truly live in a madhouse of a system and country.” He later used profanity to describe the police and the criminal justice system.

In a letter provided to News 2 and sent to the Public Defender’s Office, the FOP is denouncing the post, asking for the “elected public defender to review the comment and hold the employee accountable for his actions.”

“I am reaching out to you today to express a concern about public comments made by one of your employees, that, frankly, the men and women who have sworn to serve this community find to be vile and disgusting,” said FOP President James Smallwood.

Smallwood stated in the letter to Martesha Johnson that despite the ‘meticulous and detailed investigation’ that led to the decision in the Breonna Taylor case not only that by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron but by a grand jury who reviewed the results, Hindman took to social media in a post that “contains several expletives, offensive comments, attacks on the law enforcement profession and the entire justice system as a whole.”

“It is evident that these comments were made without reviewing the details of the case and on the basis of personal feelings rather than facts,” stated Smallwood, who also said that “Justice demands that those involved in the pursuit thereof maintain a level of professionalism, fairness, and impartiality.”

Despite Hindman’s post being removed, Smallwood stated the damage to officers in our community had already been done.

“His emotional reaction begs the question: If he cannot support the justice system, can he effectively operate within it?” questioned Smallwood.

Smallwood is demanding a public apology to the police force on behalf of Hindman and is asking the Public Defender’s Office to ensure “that something like this will never happen again.”

News 2 will keep you updated on the outcome of this investigation and will update with a response from the Public Defender’s Office as soon as it is provided.

Read the full letter from the Nashville FOP below:

