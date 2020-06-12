Murfreesboro police release dashcam footage of May 31 protest where tear gas was used

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Demonstrators marched in Murfreesboro on May 31 in a largely peaceful display for George Floyd. After the demonstration, the crowd made its way to MTSU where tear gas was deployed.

Footage shows the moment an officer on top of what looks like a SWAT vehicle throws tear gas into the crowd.

The gas was deployed at the intersection of East Main Street and Middle Tennessee Boulevard at a crowd of protesters who were blocking the intersection and were almost hit by traffic, according to Murfreesboro police. An armored vehicle was also vandalized.

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland answered questions the following day about why the tear gas was used, saying the gas was necessary to break up protesters who were blocking the intersection and on top of cars.

“They shot tear gas to move people out of the roads, and that’s something, I want to say. I understand the peaceful protest, but sitting in the middle of the road was not helping anything besides our residents being in danger, the protesters being in danger,” explained Mayor McFarland on June 1. The situation has caused some in the community to call for leaders to defund the police. Mayor McFarland told News 2 earlier this week that community leaders, police, and firefighters are now meeting every day to pray in the city.

