Mothers stand against injustice at Nashville protest Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A nationwide movement of mothers standing against racial injustice is making its way to Nashville at a protest Saturday. Women across the country said George Floyd’s final plea for his mother as an officer knelt on his neck was a call for all mothers to speak out.

Organizers of the “Mamas for Racial Justice March” planned in Nashville said its to show solidarity against racism, systematic inequality, and police brutality. “Being a black mom, my child has to grow up in this world, and I think that our ancestors were making the same pleas as we are now,” said Reniece Martin, one of the event’s organizers.

“What really pulled on my heartstrings, I saw a sign saying all mamas were summoned when George called out for his mama.”

People can meet at Bicentennial Amphitheater facing Harrison Street at 10:00 a.m. Organizers said it will be a peaceful, family-oriented event with activities for children relating to the issues at hand.

“I think that children learn through doing and seeing, not through hearing…so I think if we want to teach our next generation about what it means to be a good citizen, about what it means to stand up for justice what activism means of those ideals that we are fighting for tomorrow, then I think they need to see it in person, they need to be there in real life,” said Eli Sheva Simon, another event organizer.

Martin said they hope this will lead to real changes in Nashville. “Just better opportunities educational wise. I think right now joining along with what the Nashville Peoples Budget is calling for – giving that money to those marginalized communities so that we can really address those socioeconomic barriers.”

People are also urged to wear masks and practice social distancing.