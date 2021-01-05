Metro Parks votes unanimously to petition the state for removal of Confederate private monument from Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously to petition the state to remove a confederate private monument from Centennial Park on Tuesday.

The same issue was previously voted on in August of 2019. During that meeting, the board voted to keep the monument as is and added contextual signage around it. Following the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor protests, the issue was visited once again.

Tuesday, the board voted in favor of petitioning the state for removal of the monument.

The Tennessee Heritage Protection Act prohibits the relocation or renaming of a memorial located on public property. So, the parks board will now have to petition the Tennessee Historic Commission for a waiver from that prohibition.

The Historic Commission will then vote on whether to grant or deny the waiver. The same commission is now involved in the discussion over what should happen with the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at the State Capitol.