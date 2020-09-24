Demonstrators march to TN State Capitol to protest verdict in Breonna Taylor case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Protesters marched through downtown Nashville in response to the verdict in the Breonna Taylor case.

Protests began earlier in the afternoon in East Nashville and demonstrators continued downtown, marching up Broadway and onward to the Tennessee State Capitol. Demonstrators said they would continue to march through downtown afterward, though their direction of travel remains unknown at this time.

Demonstrators are calling for an end to systemic racism following several officer-involved shooting deaths across the country.

Another protest is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. in downtown Nashville.

