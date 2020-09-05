Group recommends commissioners remove Confederate flag from Williamson County seal

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A task force appointed by Williamson County commissioners is recommending the Confederate battle flag be removed from the county’s official government seal.

The nine-member task force submitted their recommendation in a 30-page report to County Mayor Rogers Anderson earlier this week. They recommend replacing the flag in the seal with another flag or removing it altogether.

The current county seal was adopted in 1968. It has come under increased scrutiny in recent months, however, due to heightened racial unrest and protests against systemic racism across the country.

In June, county commissioners voted to create the task force to evaluate revisions to the seal. They are expected to vote on the recommendation on Monday, Sept. 14.

A Change.org petition calling for the removal of the flag from the seal has garnered over 11,300 signatures.