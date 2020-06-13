Gideon’s Army holds briefing on defunding police and redefining public safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Gideon’s Army Grassroots Army for Children held a news conference in Hadley Park on Saturday afternoon where they called for defunding of police and a re-imagining of public safety.

The purpose of the news conference on Saturday was to “provide clarity on how we can reimagine what true public safety means, steps the community can take to make that a reality, and how to support the work of the Nashville People’s Budget Coalition.

The group said in a statement to News 2 that the People’s Budget Coalition and the community have “made it abundantly clear” that citizens of Nashville “overwhelmingly support” divesting the criminal justice system including policing, courts, and jails and investing more tax dollars into other areas such as education, affordable housing, social services, and more.

The news conference started at 3 p.m.

