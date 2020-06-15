Family of Jocques Clemmons and Daniel Hambrick want justice for their lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community unrest in the city of Nashville, an event Sunday in Public Square Park called for justice for George Floyd.

Jocques Clemmons (left) and Daniel Hambrick (right) were both killed in separate incidents with Metro Nashville police officers.

The purpose of the block party was to talk about alternatives to policing and incarceration.

But what about Daniel Hambrick? What about Jocques Clemmons? Their grieving family members are now asking a desperate question: Where were all the protests when their sons were shot and killed by Nashville Police?

Two family members spoke to News 2 on Sunday about the loss of their loved ones. For them, it’s not only about the future, it’s about today.

“They need to step up and do more for our family.”

Vicki Hambrick is the mother of Daniel Hambrick, killed by a Metro Police officer in 2018. She stands with the support of Anita Goodner, who knows her pain all too well.

“Back in February 2017, my brother was murdered by Officer Lippert. There was no justice. And we won’t give up until we get justice, and I got Miss Vickie beside me and a year later her son was murdered the same way,” said Goodner.

As they watch the national cry for justice in honor of Floyd, they wonder if they will ever see justice for their family.

“I feel like our own city should give us more support than us watching TV and seeing other cities get more support than Nashville,” said Goodner.

What they want now is community support, policy changes, and bold moves by city leaders.

Hambrick had choice words for Mayor John Cooper, step up and get Police Chief Steve Anderson out of office or the community will get Cooper out. Metro Officer Andrew Delke was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Hambrick, and has a court date in July.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of community unrest across Middle Tennessee: