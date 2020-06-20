Faith leaders share what they want to see in a new police chief

Nashville Protests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Interdenominational Ministries Fellowship has released a statement following the announcement that Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson will retire. 

The group has been very vocal in calling for Chief Anderson to resign. The ministers are calling for the mayor to include the Community Oversight Board during his search for a new chief. They say they want who is willing to work with the C.O.B. The group also wants a chief who will include cultural training for officers. 

The ministers are also calling for the mayor to appoint an interim chief until Chief Anderson’s retirement in October. However, there has been no indication this will happen.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories