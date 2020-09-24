Demonstrators march in Nashville to protest indictment in Breonna Taylor case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Protesters marched through downtown Nashville in response to the indictment in the Breonna Taylor case.

“This is somebody’s daughter. This is somebody’s sister. This is somebody’s friend, somebody’s co-worker. This is somebody. This is a woman of color. Her life mattered and I just think this is outrageous and atrocious,” said protester Angel Stansberry. “I feel angry and frustrated, first and foremost. I feel vindicated in what I was feeling all along.”

Protests began earlier in the afternoon in East Nashville and demonstrators continued downtown, marching up Broadway and onward to the Tennessee State Capitol.

“We want to make it known that they did suppress – or made attempts to suppress – us here so they have the idea that the presence here has kind of died down,” said Gabriel Vaden, who was part of a group of protesters who remained at the Legislative Plaza for 62 days. “But we want to make it known that these things will not stand. We started these protests because of these things so we are reinvigorated. We’re here to make noise. We will march through the entire city if we have to.”

Demonstrators are calling for an end to systemic racism following what they called ‘unjust’ officer-involved shooting deaths across the country.

Another protest is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. in downtown Nashville.

