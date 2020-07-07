‘Dancing’ man charged with vandalizing Metro police cruiser during Nashville riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man accused of smashing the window of a cruiser, then dancing on the hood of the vehicle, during riots the night of May 30.

An arrest warrant alleges Parker Buckner, 20, destroyed the window of a marked Metro police vehicle parked on the Gay Street connector.

The paperwork states the incident was captured on video and Buckner was observed “standing on the hood of the vehicle dancing” after using a “stick-shaped object” to break the window.

Bucker was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on a misdemeanor charge of vandalism. His bond was set at $75,000.

