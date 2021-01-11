Community groups and law enforcement prepare for the possibility of Inauguration Day unrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five days, and five deaths later, the riots on Capitol Hill still generate fear.

“I’m really anxiety ridden over what’s going to happen over the next 9 days,” said Angel Stansberry of the People’s Plaza.

Local Tennessee law enforcement and the FBI have been made aware of several planned demonstrations leading up to Inauguration Day.

In a letter to city council, Metro Police Chief John Drake said: “It is important that you know that the MNPD is remaining in contact with our state and federal partners to ensure that the rights of citizens to hold peaceful rallies and protests are protected, but do not cross into violating the law. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be very visible on Capitol grounds…”

A local group, called The People’s Plaza, is planning a silent protest at Legislative Plaza in hopes that the same violence seen in DC will not be overlooked or tolerated in Nashville.

“We don’t want to add fuel to an already tense situation,” said Stansberry. “We just want them to realize that we are watching and listening and waiting to see if they will continue to treat these white insurrectionists with kid gloves while they brutalize us and arrest us and some of us have charges that are still pending.”

The People’s Plaza is the same group that protested police brutality in the summer of 2020 after the death of George Floyd and Tennessean blacks killed at the hands of law enforcement.

“We’re not here to make noise in their face, because this has been a hard week for all Americans,” said Stansberry. “But we want them to understand that if white insurrectionists are tolerated… then, they really do not represent us.”