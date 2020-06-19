Brentwood Black Lives Matter rally postponed out of respect for fallen officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, a Black Lives Matter rally scheduled to happen in Brentwood was postponed.

The rally was supposed to begin at 5 p.m. on Franklin Road. News 2 spoke with organizers who said they wanted to respect the community’s grief over Officer Destin Legieza.

“We really see value in modeling treating people as people. Regardless of if they wear a badge or the color of their skin, or who they love or what religion they ascribe to, and that’s really important to us,” said Jackson McNabb.

McNabb, a Duke University student originally from Brentwood, said it was important to organize a rally to create discourse surrounding race.

“My friends and I were really struck by the intensity and how quickly the culture is willing to change to value Black lives and fight for justice and equality in America.”

He added, “the Brentwood Police Department was very helpful in helping us organize the rally.”

McNabb said officers from the Department expressed their gratitude for his and others’ choice to postpone the event.

The rally has been rescheduled for Friday, June 26 to begin at 5 p.m. on Franklin Road.

