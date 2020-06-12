Black Lives Matter protesters take over Capitol Hill in Friday protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Black Lives Matter protesters are back at the Tennessee State Capitol once again demanding an end to police brutality and asking for social equality.

Protesters voices are only growing louder and more often as they wait for their demands to be met. Friday afternoon’s protesters are standing on what they’re calling the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” reclaiming land occupied by white supremacists saying it was originally Cherokee land.

Legislative Plaza was renamed by a group of protesters the “Ida B. Wells Plaza.” Wells was an early leader of the civil rights movement, an investigative journalist, and educator. Wells was also one of the original founders of the NAACP.

The statue of Edward Carmack was taken down in the first protest on March 30, in which protesters say is a symbol for taking back what is theirs.

Thousands of protesters have been taking to the streets of Nashville for nearly two weeks now, and they say they’re not going to stop until they see change. Their demands include a more diverse police force here in Metro Nashville and they want them to work closely with the Community Oversight Board.

All across the country, protesters want serious punishments for the officers involved in the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. In Taylor’s case, they want a nationwide ban on ‘No Knock’ warrants.

Protesters on the plaza are expected to stay the night there in what they are calling an ‘autonomous zone.’ News 2 will be out again at Capitol Hill on Saturday where more than 5,000 people are expected to march.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.