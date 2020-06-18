Apparent seizure draws conflict with TN Capitol Hill protesters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More conflict with protesters this morning marked another tense day around the Tennessee State Capitol.

State troopers say one of the persistent protesters outside the capitol demanding to be heard on race issues suffered a seizure.

The seizure happened as protesters cried out “you are violent, you are violent.”

Then, someone hopped on the hood of a Metro Nashville Police car before state troopers continued to react to the apparent seizure of the protester.

“Will you stop this madness?” another protester shouted.

What unfolded drew comments on the house floor with different versions.

First came a Nashville Democrat.

“The governor sent these troopers over to these protesters to take all of their stuff and illegally seize their property,” said Rep. Bo Mitchell on the House floor.

The Republican House Speaker saw it differently.

“The troopers were doing their job, rushing to give aid to the protester who was having a seizure,” responded Speaker Sexton. “The protesters refused to let them give aid and pushed them back.”

And all of that was before noon at the Tennessee Capitol. Two different versions of another episode with protesters.

