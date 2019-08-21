Nashville protesters use theater performance to advocate for affordable housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) On Tuesday, protesters used Marie Antoinette and cupcakes to make their point about affordable housing while on the steps of the Metro Courthouse.



Members of People’s Alliance for Transit, Housing & Employment, P.A.T.H.E., organized the event.

According to a 2017 report from the Mayor’s Office, Nashville needs 31,000 affordable housing units by 2025 to meet growth.



Ashley Bachelder, an event organizer said, “affordable housing is not something for ten percent of the population, it’s something for the majority of us.”

By one count, the median rent in Nashville is $1,500 per month, and rising.

Ahead of the final mayoral runoff, incumbent Mayor David Briley has announced a $750 million plan for at least 10,000 new units. Funding has not been approved for that plan.

His opponent, Councilman John Cooper, has suggested a revolving loan fund from public and private dollars.