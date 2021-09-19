Nashville Pride connects LGBTQ+ with important community resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday, Nashville kicked off its 33rd annual Pride celebration.

Last year the event had to be held virtually due to the pandemic. Even though some of this year’s events were pushed back due to rain, it didn’t stop the celebration.

“Pride is not just a party in the park, it’s an opportunity for people in our community to come together, to have community over what has been 18 months of really a disjointed community, because we’ve all been suffering from COVID,” Nashville Pride community affairs director Phil Cobucci said. “And on top of that, we’re able to connect people into the services and resources that do exist here in the community and throughout Middle Tennessee.”

One of those resources included HIV testing at Nashville Pride.

According to Nashville Cares, 2,300 people in the Nashville Metropolitan area are living with HIV. Statistics also show that one in seven people who are HIV positive don’t know it.

Nashville Pride also offered PrEP resources, a medicine that works to prevent the virus from spreading.

“I look at Pride as a connective glue and a connective tissue to keep people connected into these organizations, learn about the services and resources that benefit them, but then at the same time celebrate who they are,” Cobucci said.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Nashville Pride runs Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.