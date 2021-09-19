Nashville Pride cancels Sunday festival events due to weather conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Pride Festival will not continue this weekend. A release from Nashville Pride’s Community Affairs Director, Phil Cobucci, states the festival events scheduled for Sunday, September 19 will not take place due to the poor weather conditions.

“Due to poor weather conditions, the Nashville Pride Festival for Sunday, September 19 will not move forward. The grounds in the park are heavily saturated and cannot safely withstand another day of heavy foot traffic along with the additional rain/storms forecasted,” wrote Cobucci.