NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A preschool student in Nashville helped a visually impaired student find his way through the building.

It all happened Tuesday at the Susan Gray Head Start facility.

Metro School officials captured the moment in a photo on Twitter. They said the student on the left is visually impaired and had never been inside the school building before. The student on the right offered to be his buddy and walk with him.

And a good day was had by all. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/rYfCRqxQz3 — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) June 15, 2021

No other information was immediately released.