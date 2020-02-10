1  of  7
Nashville Predators to trade places with Southwest Airlines employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Southwest Airlines officials said that the Nashville Predators will be switching spots with their employees.

On Wednesday, Predators players Ryan Johansen and Mattias Ekholm will participate in the swap.

This is the first time the Nashville Predators are trading their sticks and pucks for safety vests and boarding passes as they trade places with Southwest Airlines’ MVP Team at the Nashville International Airport.

Players will surprise travelers as they try their hand at running Nashville’s biggest airline. They’ll help with making announcements, scanning boarding passes, and assist with ramp operations.

Officials said this event will help celebrate Southwest’s first season as the Official Airline of the Nashville Predators.

It starts at the Nashville International Airport at 2:30 p.m.

