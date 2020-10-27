Nashville Predators honored for voting initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No matter which candidate you support, the message has been strong: get out and vote!

The Nashville Predators are receiving recognition for their efforts to get people registered.

Preds CEO Sean Henry accepted the Medallion Award” from Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The NASS Medallion Award recognizes outstanding service and dedication to furthering the mission of the National Association of Secretaries of State. Individual secretaries of state may present the award to honor individuals in their state who promote the goals of NASS in one or more of four areas: elections, civic education, service to state government or a commitment of giving, according to a release.

The team and the secretary partnered together on the Your Vote Matters campaign. The Preds worked to register fans at games and emphasized the importance of voting.

“The rallies we did at our games, the response was really, really neat. That’s what we like to do, take a serious concept have a little fun with and break down some barriers. It was something we started a long time ago. Never did it for the recognition, just did it because it’s a really important thing to do, to receive the award it’s pretty neat, it really is, those things hang on walls but what they mean is something bigger and it really is a good reflection of what we are as an organization,” explained Henry.

With the team’s help, Hargett says, the state of Tennessee has more than 4.4 million registered voters.

