Nashville Predators hit the road to play Winnipeg Jets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators will be on the road Sunday taking on the Winnipeg Jets.
The puck will drop at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. This will be the third game with the new Predators Coach John Hynes calling the plays.
