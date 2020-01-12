Nashville Predators hit the road to play Winnipeg Jets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators will be on the road Sunday taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

The puck will drop at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. This will be the third game with the new Predators Coach John Hynes calling the plays.

