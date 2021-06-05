Nashville post office damaged in overnight fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The lobby of the Church Street Post Office in Nashville was damaged in an overnight fire.

According to a release from the United States Postal Service, the cause of the fire appears to be electrical. Officials are still assessing the damage.

A mobile retail unit will be in place beginning Monday, June 7, 2021, to assist customers and distribute PO Box mail. This will be in operation Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Operations will not be available at this location on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Street delivery is not affected and operations are currently at the Metro Station Post Office at 2245 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

As of now, there is no information on a reopening date. No other information was immediately released.

Courtesy: USPS Damage to Church Street Post Office Lobby

Church Street Post Office Fire WKRN Photo

Church Street Post Office Fire WKRN Photo

Church Street Post Office Fire WKRN Photo