Metro police looking for man who robbed Madison Walgreens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking the public for assistance in locating a man wanted on robbery charges.
Metro police reported the suspect robbed a Walgreens on Gallatin Pike South Saturday afternoon. He reportedly asked the clerk for Gatorade and cigarettes, then implied he was armed and asked for money in the register.
Images captured the robbery suspect walking out wearing a red hooded sweatshirt from Hollister.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.