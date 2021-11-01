Metro police looking for man who robbed Madison Walgreens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking the public for assistance in locating a man wanted on robbery charges.

Metro police reported the suspect robbed a Walgreens on Gallatin Pike South Saturday afternoon. He reportedly asked the clerk for Gatorade and cigarettes, then implied he was armed and asked for money in the register.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Images captured the robbery suspect walking out wearing a red hooded sweatshirt from Hollister.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.