Nashville photographer in ‘disbelief’ after testing positive for COVID-19 twice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly four months after recovering from COVID-19, a Nashville photographer is battling the virus for a second time.

The pandemic was just beginning when Carter Wright traveled to the Big Apple with friends in March.

“We were there the day when Broadway shut down,” Wright said.

After returning home, he started developing flu-like symptoms and a sore throat. Eventually, his cough worsened and he got approved for a COVID-19 test. The result was positive.

“I was the first person I knew to have it,” said Wright.

He fought the virus from home and beat it. He presumed he was immune, but still took precautions and wore a mask when out in public. Then on July 4th, his throat started hurting again. The next day, he tested negative for strep throat and COVID-19. But when his temperature reached 101.2, he went to the hospital. After several tests, including one for the virus, he tested positive, again.

“I personally was in disbelief,” Wright said. “It’s super overwhelming and just really did not want to go through all of this again.”

He posted about his experience on Instagram and it went viral. Stars like country music singer Maren Morris shared it on her Instagram story.

“The comment section has been pretty wild with people saying fake news or I don’t believe you and I’m just some guy who posted this to his small little corner of the internet and I don’t know what to tell you to make you believe me,” Wright said.

But if you keep scrolling, you will see support and words of encouragement. He is focused on his recovery at home. As the case count in Tennessee and Nashville skyrocket, he says this virus is no joke.

“The pandemic isn’t over just because it’s inconvenient or we are tired of it. The virus doesn’t care what political party you’re a part of and it’s very real,” he said.

Keep in mind, it hasn’t been scientifically proven that you can contract the virus twice. Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, discussed possible theories about this.

“Is it because immunity goes away? Is it because the virus becomes more dormant and it reactivates?” said Dr. Jahangir.

“I use examples of shingles, some people have chickenpox, the virus goes away or becomes dormant, then activates later and develops shingles. People have cold sores as a type of Herpes virus. Your cold sore gets better, you think you’re recovered and the virus activates. I think these are the things we are still trying to know about this virus that people don’t know,” Dr. Jahangir said during Tuesday morning’s news conference.

