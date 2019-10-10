Nashville PD investigating fatal shooting of man found shot in the head

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Madison Precinct detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Cordero Crowder, 24, who was found critically injured Thursday at 1 a.m. in the roadway on Crislynndale Drive near Moorewood Drive.

Crowder was shot while behind the wheel of a 2007 Nissan Murano. He was pushed out of the SUV after being shot.

The investigation shows that earlier in the evening Crowder and Kevontae Hammonds, 20, were standing in a parking lot at 721 Due West Avenue when shots were fired toward them from a vehicle at 11:20 p.m. In an apparent attempt to locate the person or persons responsible for the gunfire, Crowder and Hammonds later drove in the Murano to the 3300 block of Creekwood Drive where Crowder was reportedly shot in the head. Hammonds, who was the front seat passenger, said he then drove to Crislynndale Drive where he pushed Crowder out of the vehicle.

Crowder was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died. The investigation continues into the identification of the person or persons involved in the fatal gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.