Nashville pastor shares experience with COVID-19; Metro health officials share ways disease is spreading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public health officials have created a list called the “serious six” to describe the most common places that are contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

Mayor John Cooper tweeted an image of the list, which includes weddings, household contacts, small gatherings, faith-based activities, essential worksites, and bars.

Clay Stauffer, Senior Minister of Woodmont Christian Church, told News 2 he contracted the virus from his household nanny.

“We have a nanny who helps us with our children, and she went to a small wedding down in Auburn, Alabama, and was exposed.”

On Monday, Stauffer said he was officially cleared to leave quarantine after battling with COVID-19 for almost two weeks.

“I was actually very close to going to the hospital because my oxygen levels were too low. I couldn’t get my breath and I couldn’t breathe without coughing.”

Stauffer’s daughter also contracted the virus but fared much better.

“You think you’re doing better and you think you’re making a turn and all of a sudden ‘boom’ it just hits you and puts you back on your heels. You can’t breathe and you’re back in bed.” Stauffer said.

Dr. Gill Wright of the Metro Public Health Department said the novel coronavirus will impact each person differently, “We don’t fully understand why it affects certain people worse than others and there’s lots of different thoughts on that.”

Wright emphasized the importance of paying attention to the “serious six” list.

“When we’re investigating, we would look and say, ‘Did you spend at least ten minutes, under six feet away, and without a mask?’ Those would be the things to make it more likely to have spread.”

Stauffer said he hopes people will continue to use safety measures while returning to everyday life, “…we have to continue to go about our lives but we have to do it in wise manner. Wearing a mask, making good decisions, working from home if you can and just making sure you’re making good choices.”