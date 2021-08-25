Nashville pastor killed in crash on Dickson County interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville Anglican pastor and his 22-year-old child were killed in a crash as the two were en-route to New Mexico earlier this week.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Thomas and Charlie McKenzie died after their vehicle collided with a semi tractor trailer on Interstate 40 near mile marker 178 in Dickson County on Monday.

A crash report states Thomas McKenzie, 50, switched lanes while traveling westbound and slammed into the back of a tractor trailer that had slowed due to traffic.

Thomas and Charlie McKenzie both died as a result of the collision, according to investigators.

In a statement on the Facebook page for Church of the Redeemer, an Anglican parish in Nashville, the church confirmed the passing of Thomas McKenzie, the founding pastor.

“They were driving to Santa Fe, New Mexico,” where Charlie McKenzie was set to return to St. John’s College, Reverend Kenny Benge, the church’s associate pastor wrote.

He said Thomas was just beginning “his well-deserved sabbatical” and asked for prayers for McKenzie’s wife, Laura and their daughter, Sophie.

“I and the staff, as well as the broader leadership of the church, are shocked and deeply saddened,” Reverend Benge added.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, Thomas McKenzie had posted to his Facebook page, “First day of sabbatical. Driving with my kid to New Mexico. Charlie’s senior year at St John’s College, Santa Fe campus. Today’s goal? Shamrock, Texas.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.