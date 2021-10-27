Nashville on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is already looking to spread holiday cheer this Christmas season, but in order to do so, they first need to find the perfect Christmas tree.

Metro Parks is asking for help in finding the perfect Christmas tree to be the centerpiece for the city’s holiday celebration.

Not any tree will do, the city is specifically looking for a towering 30 to 40- feet tall Norway Spruce, according to Metro Parks’ Horticulturist Randall Lantz.

“We would very much like to have a tree that has grown too big for its current location or needs removal. We know it’s out there! We just haven’t found it yet. For anyone that believes they have such a tree, please make sure and include the location of the tree so our staff can take an initial look,” said Lantz.

Metro Parks has located the perfect Christmas tree for downtown Nashville’s holiday celebrations for the past thirty years.

Lantz went further on to say that the owners of the perfect tree will have the tree cut down, ground down to the stump, and have a replacement planted by the Parks’ Department.

If you believe you have the perfect tree call 615-862-8400 or email here.