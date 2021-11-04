Nashville offers round-trip plane tickets as part of vaccine referral campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting Monday, Nashvillians can qualify to win a pair of round-trip plane tickets as part of Mayor John Cooper’s “Refer to Win” vaccine referral campaign.

American Airlines donated the two tickets, which can be used to fly to more than 300 destinations in 60 countries. The grand prize winner will be determined based on the number of referrals they are credited for. The contest runs through November 22.

“American Airlines is proud to play a role in this effort by Mayor Cooper to boost vaccination rates in Nashville,” said Nate Gatten, Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs for American Airlines. “We know vaccines are key to beating COVID-19 and getting back to activities like visiting loved ones and traveling for leisure and business. Our team welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the great work happening at the local and federal level to defeat the pandemic.”

Nashvillians can refer family, friends, and children between the ages of 5 and 11 to get vaccinated. Booster doses also qualify for the referral contest.

With 58.1% of Nashvillians fully vaccinated, Mayor Cooper hopes to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before the holidays.

“We’re grateful to American Airlines and all our community partners for encouraging vaccinations,” Mayor Cooper said. “I hope everyone will participate by encouraging their family, friends, and coworkers to get their free vaccination. Remind them the shot is safe, it’s effective, and it can save their lives.”

Referral cards are available at Metro Public Health Department vaccination sites only, including all drive-thru clinics, and community vaccine pop-up sites. Vaccine recipients can write the contact information of the person who referred them to get vaccinated.

So far, more than 20 people have already won prizes from previous referral campaigns, including sports tickets, staycations, and gift cards.

The “Refer to Win” campaign was created in partnership with Mayor Cooper’s Office, the Metro Public Health Department, and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. Music City, Inc.