Nashville offers new COVID-19 testing and vaccine site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department and Meharry Medical College will open an additional COVID-19 testing and vaccination site beginning Tuesday.

The new site will be located in West Nashville at 350 28th Avenue North. This will be the second site to offer tests and vaccinations, in addition to the site at the former K Mart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike.

Both sites are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offer drive-thru services. No appointments are necessary.

The additional site was announced as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tennessee. Health experts expect to see an even bigger surge in COVID cases following the Labor Day weekend.