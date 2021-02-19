Nashville OEM steps up to provide resources to first responders during winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Office of Emergency Management in Nashville ramped up its operation to help first responders during this week’s weather, all while still dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

The icy roads and snow have made it difficult for first responders to get to people. That’s when OEM steps in with resource allocation.

“The weight of the snow and ice that we’ve had where we had partial collapse and boat dock collapse like you saw the other night and assisting the first responders to help them get through what they need,” said Jay Servais, Chief of Operations for OEM.

Emergency Management also helps public works, the water department, and NES during emergencies.