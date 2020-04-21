Nashville OEM installing new tornado sirens, upgrading warning system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department officials said The Metro Office of Emergency Management has started the next phase of upgrading the tornado warning system in Davidson County.

They said 20 new tornado warning system siren sites will be added during this phase.

Once a new siren is installed, crews will perform a growl test. This will make sure the installation is successful. The public may hear these tests in the county in the coming weeks.

OEM Officials said the test produces a sound for about 20 seconds. The testing does not activate all of the sirens in the county, only the siren at the location crews are working on.

During this upgrade, process the sites will only be tested Monday through Friday if the weather is clear.

The public may hear multiple test-per site lasting 15 seconds.

The regularly scheduled Tornado Warning System testing conducted monthly on the 1st Saturday of every month at noon will continue.

There is a second monthly test of the Tornado Warning System conduced on the 3rd Monday of the month at 7:00 am that will also continue.

Officials said the new sirens will expand coverage into more rural areas of Davidson County. This brings the total to 113 sirens.

Crews estimate installation to be finished in 2020. The upgraded Polygonal Alerting Tornado Siren System is set to cost $1.9 million dollars and was funded by Metro Nashville Government in the current 4% budget.