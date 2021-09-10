Nashville to host memorial procession for 9/11 20th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville’s police and fire departments, along with Mayor John Cooper will gather to honor first responders on the 20th anniversary of the Sept.11 attacks.

The event will begin with a memorial procession acknowledging all first responders that lost their lives on that fateful day 20 years ago.

The procession is set to begin at 8 a.m. on 2nd Avenue and Commerce right by the Christmas day bombing site.

Official ceremonies will take place on the front steps of the Schermerhorn Symphony Center with performances by Nashville Firefighters’ Honor Pipes and Drums and songwriter Willie Jones.

A military flyover will conclude the event which is open to the public.

The memorial is open to the public.

Free parking is available to attendees in Nissan Stadium Lot R, located on the southwest side of the stadium. A free shuttle will also be available to transport attendees to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center starting at 7 a.m.

You can also watch the event live on WKRN.com. The memorial will stream live on this page starting at 8 a.m.