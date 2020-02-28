1  of  16
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Who will be America’s next big singing star? American Idol is back on News 2 as the search continues for the next big thing. 

This Sunday night, a Nashville singer-songwriter will try to advance in the competition. 

Lauren Mascitti is originally from Ohio. The registered nurse moved to Music City to chase her dreams.  

She told News 2 it was her family who helped convince her to give American Idol a shot.  

“They talked me into it and they were like ‘you have nothing to lose, you have nothing to be afraid of and only good can come of it,’ so I took a jump and here we are,” explained Mascitti. 

“I’m really excited and honored to be on, it’s been a wonderful experience so far.  Everybody I’ve worked with has been wonderful,” she added.  

Mascitti’s audition airs this Sunday beginning at 7 p.m.  

