Nashville nonprofit led by formerly incarcerated women hosts free shopping spree for children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to one study, Tennessee has one of the highest rates of children with parents in prison and a Nashville-based nonprofit is doing their part to help.

The nonprofit, Free Hearts, is run by formerly incarcerated women with the goal of providing support, education, and advocacy to families impacted by incarceration. On Tuesday evening the nonprofit hosted a free shopping spree in partnership with The Casey Fund.

The Casey Fund is run by Tennessee Titans player, Jurrell Casey.

Together, the two nonprofits hosted the event at Nashville Toys & Books in Green Hills.

Each child was given a gift card with $120, pizza, and two books.

“These children have either a parent incarcerated or a sibling incarcerated or they have a parent or sibling that’s been deported.” said Dawn Harrington, Executive Director of Free Hearts

She added, “The holidays are a hard time for people who love someone that is incarcerated.”

Jurrell Casey said, “The Casey Fund wants to be able to lighten up the load – give the kids anything they want for Christmas. To be able to lighten that up – and for the families to do what they need to do, in the greater aspect of the holidays.”