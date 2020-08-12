Nashville nonprofit, Gideon’s Army, opens free shopping experience, ‘GidsCity’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than five months have passed since a deadly tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee and recovery continues for one of the hardest-hit areas, North Nashville.

Nonprofit and grassroots coalition, Gideon’s Army, has been working on their disaster relief efforts since the tornadoes touched down in March.

On Tuesday, the coalition unveiled its latest resource, “GidsCity”, a free shopping experience for North Nashville residents located specifically in the 37208 zip code.

“They can come here and shop for free – pick up clothing items, jewelry, shoes – all of these things were donated after the tornado.” said Tee Wilson, Chief Operations Officer of Gideon’s Army.

GidsCity is an extension of the work that Gideon’s Army has been doing for over half a decade in North Nashville. The nonprofit’s mission is to break the school-to-prison pipeline.

“The Black community needs to know that we can be there for each other, that we can mother each other if there needs to be a mother. We can father each other if a father figure needs to be present. We can interrupt and mediate conflict and we can provide clothing at a store if you need it.” said Wilson.

The store is located at 2517 Clarksville Pike. Due to COVID-19 families have to shop one at a time, and must call, email or fill out this form to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

The number to call is 615-933-9427 and the email, volunteer@onearmyunited.org

Each family that shops leaves with a family-sized meal thanks to a partnership with the Nashville Food Project.

Kate Briefs, a volunteer coordinator with Gideon’s Army disaster relief efforts, says they could use donations of hangers, fans and clothing racks for GidsCity.