Nashville newlyweds change honeymoon location following Hurricane Dorian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Planning a wedding can be stressful, but try planning a honeymoon last minute as a hurricane approaches.

“We watched more of the weather channel than we ever have before,” said Hite.

For newlyweds, Lindsey Hite and Corey MacDonald, watching Hurricane Dorian’s path was an everyday routine. Would the hurricane strike the Bahamas? This was just one of the many questions on their mind as their wedding approached.

“We were more stressed about the honeymoon than the wedding,” said Hite.

As the hurricane continued towards the Bahamas, the couple decided to change their plans.

“So we spent about five hours the day after the wedding swapping things around,” said Hite.

After some quick action and phone calls the couple decided Jamaica would be their new destination. A decision that would prove to be a good one as the Bahamas were left devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

“We just feel so bad,” said Hite. “At the end of the day what we are doing isn’t important, but what is important is they are able to recover hopefully somewhat soon.”

“Our honeymoon didn’t really matter as far as destination,” said MacDonald. “Like I said what it is important is the people down there. Our hearts go out to them.”

On Wednesday, many flights into Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina had been cancelled or delayed due to Hurricane Dorian.