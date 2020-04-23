Nashville Native helps with COVID-19 fight aboard Navy Hospital Ship

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Petty Officer 3rd Class Janna Knight, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, is serving aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort as part of the efforts by the U.S Navy in response to COVID-19.

Comfort arrived in New York with Navy medical personnel and support staff aboard the afloat medical treatment facility (MTF). Although initially tasked to serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients, as of April 6 the ship is now taking patients regardless of their COVID-19 status. The ship provides a full spectrum of medical care to include general surgeries, critical care and ward care for adults.


The USNS Comfort arrived in New York City with more than 1,000 medical professionals.

Knight is serving as a Navy hospital corpsman who is responsible for providing medical care to Naval personnel and their families.

“It has been unbelievable,” Knight said. “It has been something that I have never done before.”I deal mainly with crew members, so crew members can come in if they are in any oral pain, like tooth pain or any discomfort​, we want to take them in and get them situated so that they can provide better care without all that being a distraction for their patients​.”


Comfort’s primary mission is to provide an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility to the U.S. military that is flexible, capable, and uniquely adaptable to support expeditionary warfare, according to Navy officials. Comfort’s secondary mission is to provide full hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide.

“I want to be here and I want to help people and I want to help our country, and I want to help New York,” Knight said.

