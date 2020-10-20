Nashville named the 34th ‘rattiest’ city in the United States

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York top Orkin’s list of the rattiest cities in America, you may be surprised to find that Nashville comes in at number 34 on that list. We spoke with Ben Hottel, the Technical Services Manager at Orkin, to learn more.

According to Hottel, Nashville’s rapid growth is one reason we’re seeing more rodents than before. “Just being a large city itself makes you more predisposed to rat issues. The more Nashville grows, the more you’re going to have rat issues.”

Hottel also told News 2 that the pandemic is playing a role, “I get a lot more calls and questions about pest issues right now than I did before the pandemic because everyone is home and being more observant. We have the situation right now where we’re more susceptible to rodent issues and other pests because we’re home and looking around more and have more food in our pantries.”

Many restaurants are closed or operating at less capacity, meaning there’s less food waste for rats and other rodents to consume. They’re hungry and ending up in places where they typically wouldn’t be.

The easiest way to deal with a rodent problem is to make sure that they can’t get into your home in the first place. According to Hottel, “If you can fit a pen through that opening, then a mouse can go through it. And if it’s about the size of a quarter, then a rat can go through it. If you see anything that big or bigger, you want to get that sealed up. And if you don’t feel like doing it yourself, we have a lot of trained professionals at Orkin in Nashville that would be happy to seal it up for you.”

Hottel also recommended storing food in plastic containers since they’re more challenging for rodents to get into.

