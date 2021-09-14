Nashville musician says he’s reunited with $250,000 worth of stolen equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A country singer in Nashville says he’s now reunited with $250,000 worth of his equipment stolen in East Nashville earlier this month.

Adam Doleac, who is currently on tour with Zac Brown Band, tweeted on Tuesday that he is now in possession of his trailer and all of the stolen equipment.

There is a lot of information to this but I want everyone to know we have possession of our trailer and all of our gear! — Adam Doleac (@AdamDoleacMusic) September 14, 2021

Inside of the trailer were several instruments and AV gear that he says took him and his band several years to acquire.

According to the police report obtained by News 2, the items were stolen as the trailer was parked in East Nashville on the morning of September 7, 2021.

Early this morning my trailer was stolen in East Nashville carrying nearly 100k of equipment and gear everything imperative to the show. We have footage of the vehicle and the suspect. The trailer plate number is 196379T. See thread for more photos. pic.twitter.com/8u1LK2LAym — Adam Doleac (@AdamDoleacMusic) September 7, 2021

In the days after the crime, Doleac led his own search party and drove everywhere to look for the gear.

News 2 reached out to Doleac to gather more information. Doleac referred to his manager when asked for additional information. News 2 has reached out for more details and will update this post with the latest on the situation on the information is available.