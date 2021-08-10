Nashville music venues band together to implement vaccination, negative COVID test requirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville music venues are implementing updated safety measures due to the rise of the Delta variant. Several music venues will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 24 to 72 hours. Guests are also strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Taylor Cole, the talent buyer for the East Room in East Nashville says that the decision to implement stricter protocols was not an easy one, “It’s not an easy or fun decision to make but it definitely felt like the right one, especially for us at the East Room. We don’t have a huge staff.”

Even one staff member coming down with COVID-19 at the East Room could make staying open challenging. And they aren’t the only venue making these tough decisions. “I really hope that we can stick through it stay open, no one has to close. That’s a real big fear for sure. It looms over our heads at all times,” said Cole.

Banding together to add these new protocols across the board has made it easier for these Music City venues. Exit/In owner, Chris Cobb, said that the new rules are about being proactive, “If bands are sick, they can’t play. If fans are sick, they can’t come to shows, and if staff’s sick, they can’t work.”

At the end of the day, these new restrictions also keep the music going. “I think the last thing that anybody wants to see is shows not happening. Venues have to close. And that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing right now. To try to ensure that people can stay safe so that we can keep having live music here in Music City,” said Cobb.

Policies vary by venue and are subject to change. The following venues have announced updated COVID-19 safety protocols.

3rd and Lindsley

What’s Required: As Nashville’s Good To Go Program and official local health guidelines evolve regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, select events and shows at 3rd and Lindsley Nashville will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event for admission with limited exceptions as may be required by law.

Select shows will be a co-op between the venue, artists, bands, event planners, and management specific to select shows and events noted at the point of purchase at 3rdandlindsley.com.

All other COVID-19 protocol in line with Nashville’s Good To Go Program and the Nashville Metro Health Department‘s A Safe Nashville will be in place for all events and shows.

The 5 Spot

What’s Required: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine OR negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entry. Masks are required for staff.

Effective Date: August 7

The Basement/The Basement East

What’s Required: Proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination, with final dose at least fourteen days prior to the show or proof of a negative COVID-19 test, administered by a health care provider, taken in the prior 48 hours. Masks are strongly recommended as well.

Effective Date: August 15

“We hope our decision to move forward with this results in more people getting the vaccination, pure and simple. Vaccinations save lives.” – Mike Grimes, Co-Owner of The Basement East/The OG Basement

City Winery

What’s Required: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entry. Masks are required indoors when moving about the building.

Effective Date: August 2

“In these times we must behave as responsibly as possible. We will continue to provide a safe environment for our guests, our staff, and our artists so we can keep our doors open for Nashville to gather with friends and enjoy live music.” – Michael Dorf, CEO, City Winery

Dee’s Lounge

What’s Required: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entry for all shows. Masks required for staff.

Effective Date: August 12

East Room

What’s Required: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entry.

Effective Date: August 6

The End

What’s Required: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entry. Required for entry for all artists, crew, and guests.

Effective Date: August 16

Exit/In

What’s Required: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine, with final dose having been administered at least fourteen days prior to the show or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours administered by or under the supervision of a healthcare provider prior to entry. Masks are required for staff and strongly recommended for patrons.

Effective Date: August 12

“Nashville’s creative working class is our city’s greatest strength. We will continue to collaborate to protect and nurture live music. Thank you to all the fans, bands, and venue staff for respecting the venue’s policy decisions. We will get through this together.” – Chris Cobb, Owner, Exit/In

Mercy Lounge / Cannery Ballroom / The High Watt

What’s Required: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entry. Masks required for staff and strongly recommended for customers.

Effective Date: August 13