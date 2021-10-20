Nashville mother pleads for justice a week after son was found inside burning van

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- A Nashville mother continues to grieve after her son was found dead inside a burning van last week. Metro Police say they are still working active leads in the case.

“Be careful, I love you,” were the last words Amelia Griswald said to her 47-year-old son. It was a loving message the two exchanged every single day.

Griswald told News 2, there wasn’t a day she and her son did not talk. The last time she would see him was Monday, Oct. 11, a day before his body was found.

Pictured, Dewayne Leggs, Legg’s 22-year-old son, and Amelia Griswald.

According to Metro Police, 47-year-old Dewayne Leggs was found inside a burning minivan parked in the lot outside of the Parkway Baptist Church around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 12. The van was found fully engulfed in flames, and it wasn’t until the flames were extinguished when police found the body.

“How can you just up and take people’s children? I see it every day, there’s so much violence, and I see this every day. How can you just up and kill somebody else’s child? It’s not right,” said Griswald.

She believes her son was set up while trying to purchase a truck from someone.

“That’s what I believe, that they set him up, and they robbed him and shot him and then they took the van. They had surveillance cameras around this church where they brought my son’s van,” explained Griswald.

Leggs is described as a loving father to a 22-year-old son, and grandfather to an 18-month-old boy. Griswald said it’s still a shock when she thinks back to the day detectives came to her home. Thinking back, she says there is one silver lining from this heinous crime.

“They took my baby to the church and put him right in God’s hands so that right there, I said that was the only good thing. And I know that God had him, he had him in his arms before that truck blew up.”

Police have not released any new information on the case. Leggs’ funeral is set for Saturday, October 23.